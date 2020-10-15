BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $40.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 3.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.1% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BJ as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BJ to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.70 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $15.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +77.4% and +15.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BJ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

Also, we should mention that BJ has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

