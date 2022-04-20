BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed the most recent trading day at $69.84, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 7.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BJ's Wholesale Club as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.16 billion, up 7.61% from the year-ago period.

BJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $17.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.62% and +5.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.1.

Meanwhile, BJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

