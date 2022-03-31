BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $67.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

BJ's Wholesale Club will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.18 billion, up 8.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $17.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.62% and +6.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% lower. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.

We can also see that BJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

