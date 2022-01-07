BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $65.69, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BJ's Wholesale Club as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, up 11.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $16.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.91% and +8.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note BJ's Wholesale Club's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.84, which means BJ's Wholesale Club is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

