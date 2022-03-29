BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), DoorDash Partnership to Aid Delivery

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s BJ focus on simplifying assortments, boosting supply-chain and merchandising capabilities, and expanding into high-demand categories appears encouraging. BJ also remains committed to enhancing its omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers. In a latest development, BJ's Wholesale Club teamed up with DoorDash DASH to provide on-demand grocery delivery from its stores. This makes BJ the first ever wholesale club on the DoorDash platform.



Grocery delivery is gaining traction even post pandemic. Hence, customers can easily avail home and grocery essentials on demand, and purchase BJ's Wholesale Club’s products directly on the DoorDash app. Here, both members and non-members can access several BJ’s items. This collaboration allows DoorDash consumers in the Eastern United States to buy top-quality products, including produce, deli meat, dairy among others at exciting prices.



Through the collaboration with DASH, BJ’s Wholesale Club looks forward to offer convenience and flexible shopping solutions, thus enhancing value of its customers. BJ’s Wholesale Club-DoorDash partnership will offer same-day delivery from BJs.com, powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform with direct delivery for expedited and proper delivery.



Customers can avail products from BJ's Wholesale Club’s all 226 locations, available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders. DashPass members can get such benefits on eligible grocery orders with a subtotal of $25 or higher.

What Else?

BJ's Wholesale Club entered into a three-year exclusive agreement with CommerceHub, a leading e-commerce platform enabling online order fulfillment and delivery solutions. Also, BJ formed a partnership with Citizens Pay to provide customers with improved online financing solutions for large purchases. BJ launched ExpressPay across the chain that allows members to pay for their purchases on their mobile device.



Additionally, BJ's Wholesale Club is directing resources toward expanding its digital capabilities to better engage with members and provide them with a convenient way to shop, including curbside pick-up and buy-online as well as pickup-in-club facilities. Management built a strong digital portfolio with Bjs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, delivery.bjs.com and BJ’s mobile app. This allows members to buy, review products and digitally add coupons to their membership card.



Clearly, BJ's Wholesale Club has been sparing no effort for a while to bolster its omni-channel operations and ramp up the delivery services. These initiatives coupled with robust membership trends, enhanced digital capabilities and a solid real estate pipeline are steadily contributing to its performance. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 8.7% in the past six months against the industry’s 14.2% decline.

