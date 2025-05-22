BJ's Wholesale Club Backs Annual Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a regional membership-only warehouse club chain, on Thursday reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Excluding items, the company still expects to post annual earnings of $4.10 to $4.30 per share. On average, 23 analysts polled, forecast the firm to earn $4.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BJ continues to anticipate annual comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2 to 3.5% year-over-year.

The company still projects full-year capital expenditure to be around $800 million.

