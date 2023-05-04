BJ's Wholesale Club Appoints President And CEO Bob Eddy As Chairman

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced Thursday that its board of directors has appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Eddy as chairman of the board, effective June 15, 2023. Eddy will succeed Chris Baldwin, who will remain on the company's board as a director.

Eddy, who has served on the board of directors since 2021, joined the company in 2007. He was named executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2011 and served as executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer from 2018 to April 2021 when he was appointed president and chief executive officer.

Prior to joining BJ's, Eddy served retail and consumer products companies as a member of the audit and business advisory practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Boston and San Francisco.

