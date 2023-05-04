News & Insights

Markets
BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Appoints President And CEO Bob Eddy As Chairman

May 04, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced Thursday that its board of directors has appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Eddy as chairman of the board, effective June 15, 2023. Eddy will succeed Chris Baldwin, who will remain on the company's board as a director.

Eddy, who has served on the board of directors since 2021, joined the company in 2007. He was named executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2011 and served as executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer from 2018 to April 2021 when he was appointed president and chief executive officer.

Prior to joining BJ's, Eddy served retail and consumer products companies as a member of the audit and business advisory practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Boston and San Francisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.