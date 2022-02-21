Markets
BJ's Wholesale Club Appoints Catherine Park As VP, Investor Relations

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) said that Catherine Park will join the company as vice president, investor relations, effective February 21, 2022.

Park will be responsible for providing strategic counsel to the executive leadership team in managing the organization's investor relations activities.

Most recently, Park was executive director of investor relations at MGM Resorts International. Prior to that, she was vice president, corporate banking at JPMorgan Chase where she directed pitches and executions including syndicated finance for public and private companies in a diverse range of industries.

