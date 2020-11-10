BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Free Butterball Turkey Offer

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) said it is offering BJ's members a free Butterball whole turkey with coupon when they buy any four qualifying items now through Nov. 25, 2020, while supplies last. To redeem the free turkey coupon, members can choose from over 150 qualifying products, including household essentials. BJ's noted that, for the first time ever, its free turkey offer is valid with curbside pickup, pick up in-club, and same-day delivery.

"Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we're helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries," said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.