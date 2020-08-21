BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Availability Of Contactless, Curbside Pickup At All Of Locations

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Friday announced the availability of contactless, curbside pickup at all BJ's Wholesale Club locations.

BJ's Wholesale Club announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service on August 21, 2020 to include fresh and frozen grocery items. The expansion of the service is currently available in select clubs and will be available at all locations by the end of October 2020.

"It's more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club," said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. "Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we're focused on getting members the products they want, however they want."

