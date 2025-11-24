BJ’s Wholesale Club and the Case for a Bullish Market Reversal

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (NYSE: BJ) stock price is set up for a bullish market reversal that could push it to $120 or higher, representing 33% upside from late-November trading levels.

This forecast may even be conservative, as the technical setup supports continued momentum, and market sentiment is shifting. The likely outcome is that BJ’s stock will accumulate over the coming quarters, resulting in a sustained uptrend that may linger through the end of 2026.

The technical picture is very bullish. BJ stock has pulled back since early 2025 but remains supported by the long-term exponential moving averages (EMAs). The daily chart shows a well-formed Head & Shoulders pattern in the process of confirmation.

A Head & Shoulders pattern is a technical formation that signals a potential trend reversal, characterized by three peaks: a higher center (the head) flanked by two lower highs (the shoulders).

The Q3 earnings release triggered a strong pre-market rally, which reinforced support at critical levels and formed the second shoulder in the pattern.

Note the shallow depth of the head—the market did not fall far below the first shoulder before buyers stepped in, underscoring the bullishness of this indicator. The critical resistance level is near the neckline at $95 and will likely be tested before the end of 2025.

The weekly chart is just as bullish. Although the price action declined significantly, the sell-off overextended, found support at critical levels, and is set up for a trend following signal. Indicators are set up for a momentum swing that, in this time frame, could keep the market advancing for several quarters if not years. Institutional and analyst trends suggest the longer duration is more likely.

Analysts and Institutions Set Up a Deep Value Opportunity for BJ Investors

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stock price decline was rooted in analyst sentiment, which cooled off in Q2 and Q3. This led to a reduction in price targets, pressuring the market to its November lows.

However, despite the reductions, coverage has been increasing, and the sentiment has remained firm at Moderate Buy, as the long-term outlook remains healthy.

It includes growth, cash flow, and capital returns, so with Q3 results better than forecast, the downtrend in price target revisions will likely end.

As it stands, the consensus forecasts more than 20% upside from lows seen in November. This may be on the low side, given the earnings outlook and valuation metrics.

The stock trades at a discount to its peers and earnings projections, at about 20 times current-year earnings, suggesting the potential for a 100% to 200% increase in stock price over the next three to five years.

The value opportunity is highlighted by the institutions, which show high confidence by owning nearly 100% of the stock, and their activity, which has been bullish all year and accelerated in the first half of Q4.

Notably, selling was also elevated earlier in the year but virtually disappeared in Q4 as price action began to bottom. With this in play, the stock price has nowhere to go but up—unless short-sellers start dumping shares into the market, which is unlikely given the circumstances.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Has Beat-and-Raise Quarter: Reduces Share Count 1%

BJ’s Wholesale Club had a solid quarter, aligning with industry trends, producing 4.9% top-line growth. The growth was driven by an increased store count, a 1.1% comp sales increase, and a 9.8% increase in membership fees. eCommerce, the growth pillar in 2025, increased by 30% and is expected to remain strong in the upcoming quarters.

Equally important, the margin contracted by less than expected. The result is that operating income fell by nearly 5%, net by almost 2.5%, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 1.7%—all of which were less than expected by analyst consensus, leaving EPS more than a nickel ahead of target. Management also raised EPS guidance, shifting the prior high to the midpoint of the new range—possibly a cautious move that leaves room for outperformance.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.