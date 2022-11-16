BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday Deals Start Nov. 24 — but Some Bargains Are Available Now

Like many retailers during this year of soaring inflation, BJ’s Wholesale Club is putting its focus on value for Black Friday by slashing prices on items that could save you hundreds of dollars off the normal price.
BJ’s announced some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in a Nov. 15 press release, touting “absurdly simple savings” in an “easy, one-stop holiday shop.” Items include the usual holiday favorites such as toys, electronics and home appliances, as well as mattresses and exercise equipment.
Some of the items are already available at sales prices, while others will be discounted beginning on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) and continuing through Black Friday (Nov. 25) to the following Monday.
“It’s the most wonderful time to save, which is why we’re offering our members the biggest holiday deals on hundreds of items this season,” said BJ’s Chief Merchandising Officer Rachael Vegas. “We continue to provide both convenience and value for all of our members, so they can enjoy more time with family and friends.”
Here’s a look at BJ’s Black Friday deals you can get now (all are available while supplies last):
TVs and Electronics
- LG 86″ UQ8000 4K UHD AI ThinQ Smart TV with $75 Streaming Credit and 2-Year Coverage: $999.99 after $400 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com with free shipping from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
- SimpliSafe Home 10-Pc. Security System with 1080p HD Security Camera: $129.99 after $70 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
Mattresses
- Berkley Jensen Full Mattress: $199.99 after $80 instant savings, available in-club only from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
- Sealy Posturepedic Plus Stayman King Mattress: $299.99 with $700 instant savings, available in-club only from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
Homeware and Appliances
Home Fitness Equipment
- ProForm Sport 5.0 Treadmill: $549.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
- Weider 110lbs Adjustable Weight Dumbbell Set: $299.99 after $30 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
Toys
- Berkley Jensen Wooden Shaker Kitchen: $74.99 after $75 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
- Berkley Jensen Riviera Doll House: $84.99 after $85 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
- Eztec Radio Control 2.4GHz 1:8 Full Function Monster Truck (USB Charging Version): $59.99 after $60 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.
These BJ’s Black Friday deals will be available from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 28:
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker, 2pk.: $89.99 after $90 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com.
- Amazon Blink Outdoor 2-Camera System: $99.99 after $80 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com.
- Samsung 14″ Galaxy Chromebook Go with BONUS Wireless Mouse: $199.99 after $130 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com.
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″, 64GB, WiFi: $499.99 after $70 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com.
