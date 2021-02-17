BJ's Wholesale (BJ) to Boost Online Sales With New App Features

With consumers becoming increasingly dependent on digital solutions, companies are adopting rapid transformations and inculcating game-changing technologies to provide superior online services. To remain competitive and attract consumers, renowned warehouse retailer — BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ — is focusing on strengthening its omni-channel offerings and rolling out new digital services. Progressing along these lines, the company launched new features on the BJ’s app, which is likely to help club members shop seamlessly. Let’s take a closer look at the latest development and other efforts undertaken by the company to bolster its digital wing.

Measures to Strengthen Digital Offerings

BJ's Wholesale’s efforts to add more features to its app reflect its dedication toward offering greater convenience, value and personalization for its members. The new features were launched on Feb 16. New app features include easier search and scan functionalities, personalized product recommendations as well as seamless navigation for discovering deals and products. The app will help members find everything they need in a one-stop shop.



The improved features enable club members to develop as well as manage their weekly grocery list within the BJ’s app. The refreshed homepage guides shoppers to easily locate and order their favorite items. Members can also quickly clip digital coupons and conveniently shop using services such as same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup. Management highlights that through the app shoppers can get the most out of their BJ’s membership, including tracking savings and finding new deals. Moreover, members can locate nearby clubs, check BJ’s Gas prices as well as easily check-in to pick up their orders. The BJ’s app is available for both iOS and Android devices.



In prior efforts to strengthen digital offerings, BJ's Wholesale entered into a three-year exclusive agreement with CommerceHub, a leading e-commerce platform that enables online order fulfillment and delivery solutions. Also, the company entered into a partnership with Citizens Pay for providing customers with improved online financing solutions for large purchases. Apart from these factors, the company has continued to expand its delivery solutions across all locations.

Wrapping Up

Clearly, BJ's Wholesale is undertaking every effort to enhance customers’ online shopping experience. Such efforts are expected to keep fueling the company’s online sales. Additionally, the company also focuses on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories and building own-brands portfolio. Cumulatively, these endeavors have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. That said, the company is well poised to continue with its growth momentum in the forthcoming periods.



Markedly, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have surged 98.6% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 5%.

