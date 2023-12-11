BJ's Wholesale (BJ) Rides on Value Proposition & Digitization

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ recognizes the importance of adaptability and innovation, which have become crucial for success in the dynamic retail landscape. The company's relentless commitment to expanding its membership base, advancing its digital capabilities and pursuing operational excellence has not only widened its spectrum but also set the stage for sustained growth.



BJ's Wholesale Club emphasizes quality and pricing, and delivering a seamless shopping experience, thus fortifying its position in the industry. The strategic focus on refining product assortments, expediting club openings and scaling up delivery services has proven to be a winning formula for the company.

Delving Deeper Into Strategies

BJ's Wholesale Club’s commitment to bolstering marketing and merchandising capabilities, coupled with its foray into high-demand categories and expansion of its own-brand portfolio, has yielded remarkable results. It has played a pivotal role in driving membership signups and renewals, resulting in a notable surge in membership fee income.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, membership fee income witnessed a year-over-year increase of 6.6%, fueled by strong renewal rates and successful membership acquisition. We foresee a sustained improvement in membership fee income as new club openings ramp up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BJ's Wholesale Club's focus on expanding digital capabilities is another key aspect of its growth trajectory. The company offers members convenient ways to shop, including same-day delivery, curbside pick-up, and buy online, pick up in-club. With a robust digital portfolio encompassing Bjs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, delivery.bjs.com, and the BJ’s mobile app, the company is ensuring an engaging and seamless digital shopping experience.



Teaming up with DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery and introducing Same-Day Select, which offers members unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries in as little as two hours, further highlights BJ's commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs.



Management believes that digitally engaged members have higher average baskets and make more trips per year than members who shop in-club only. Digitally enabled comparable sales rose 16% in the third quarter. Clubs fulfill approximately 90% of digitally enabled sales.

Conclusion

We believe that BJ's Wholesale Club’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and digitization should keep supporting comparable sales trends.



As part of its long-term financial targets, BJ’s Wholesale Club projected a low-to-mid-single-digit-percentage increase in comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales. The company guided total revenue growth of a mid-single-digit percentage. It expects a high-single-to-low-double-digit-percentage increase in earnings per share in the long run.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 7.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 14.3%.

