BJ's Wholesale (BJ) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, indicating growth of 8.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this operator of membership warehouse clubs is expected to decline year over year. Although the consensus estimate has risen 5% over the past 30 days, it suggests a decline of 7.7% from the year-ago period.



BJ's Wholesale has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Westborough-based company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 27.7%.



We expect total revenues to be up 7.6% year over year to $4,586.4 million and the bottom line to decline 11% to 81 cents a share.

Factors to Note

BJ's Wholesale’s focus on simplifying assortments, boosting marketing and merchandising capabilities, expanding into high-demand categories and building an own-brand portfolio is commendable. The company remains committed to enhancing omnichannel capabilities and providing value for customers. These endeavors have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals.



The company has been directing resources toward expanding digital capabilities to better engage with members and provide them with a convenient way to shop, including same-day delivery, curbside pickup and buy-online, pickup in-club. Management believes that digitally engaged members have higher average baskets and make more trips per year than members who shop in-club only. Also, the company’s acquisition of the perishable supply chain from Burris Logistics puts it in an advantageous position to scale up supply-chain capabilities and expand fresh food offerings.



Thus, BJ's Wholesale’s better pricing, private label offerings, merchandise initiatives and digital solutions are likely to have favorably impacted the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. We expect total comparable club sales to increase 4.6%. Excluding gasoline sales, we expect comparable club sales to improve 1.6%.



However, margins remain an area to watch. Higher freight costs, investments in inflationary categories and markdowns in general merchandise inventory might have hurt merchandise margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BJ's Wholesale Club this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that's not the case here.



BJ's Wholesale Club has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of -4.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

