BJ's Wholesale (BJ) Accepts EBT Payment for SNAP Eligible Items

Consumers’ growing preference for online transactions has encouraged companies to adhere to superior technologies and inculcate advanced digital solutions. Renowned warehouse retailer — BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ — is not an exception to this trend. The company has been focusing on strengthening its omni-channel offerings and rolling out new digital services. Progressing along these lines, the company recently started accepting EBT payments for SNAP eligible items on its website. Such benefits can be availed for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders in Florida and North Carolina. Let’s take a closer look at the latest development.

Measures to Strengthen Digital Offerings

BJ's Wholesale’s members in Florida and North Carolina can now make use of their EBT card for SNAP qualified items during checkout, when they shop on BJs.com for in-club pickup or contactless curbside pickup. The service also enables members to check their card balance as well as use multiple payment options. The inclusion of the EBT payment is likely to offer greater flexibility to consumers.



In order to add SNAP EBT to BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders, the company partnered with USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services as well as Worldpay from FIS, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for merchants. By spring 2021, the company plans to roll out EBT payment services to all locations in states participating in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot.



BJ's Wholesale is committed to provide consumers greater flexibility and convenience when they shop online. In prior efforts to strengthen digital offerings, the company added several new features to its app including easier search and scan functionalities, personalized product recommendations as well as seamless navigation for discovering deals and products. Also, BJ's Wholesale entered into a three-year exclusive agreement with CommerceHub, a leading e-commerce platform that enables online order fulfillment and delivery solutions. The company’s partnership with Citizens Pay for providing customers with improved online financing solutions for large purchases is also encouraging. Apart from these, the company continues to expand its delivery solutions across all locations.

Wrapping Up

Clearly, BJ's Wholesale is undertaking every effort to enhance customers’ online shopping experience. Such efforts are expected to keep fueling the company’s online sales. Additionally, the company also focuses on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories and building own-brands portfolio. Cumulatively, these endeavors have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. That said, the company is well poised to continue with its growth momentum in the forthcoming periods.



Markedly, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have increased 7.1% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 12.4%.

