BJ's Restaurants vs. Shake Shack: Which Restaurant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

BJ's Restaurants provides a stable casual dining presence with a highly diversified menu and proprietary craft beer.

Shake Shack offers aggressive expansion potential through its growing network of company-owned and licensed global locations.

Which of these two popular dining stocks provides the best balance of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Shake Shack ›

The restaurant industry is currently facing a tug of war between value-seeking diners and those craving premium experiences. Choosing between BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) requires weighing scale against high-octane growth.

BJ's Restaurants operates as a traditional casual dining chain with large locations and extensive menus. Shake Shack thrives in the fast-casual space, focusing on premium burgers and a leaner footprint. While both companies have reached similar revenue levels, their paths to profitability and market valuations diverge significantly for investors.

The case for BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants operates a national chain of over 200 locations that blend a brewery experience with family-friendly dining. The company focuses on a massive menu featuring deep-dish pizza and its own proprietary craft beers. This strategy aims to capture high guest traffic by appealing to a wide variety of tastes and dining occasions.

The company operates within the competitive landscape of retail stocks, focusing on a high-volume dining model. In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $1.4 billion, which represented a growth rate of 3.1% compared to the prior year. Net income for the period was $48.8 million, showing a significant increase from the $16.7 million reported in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.3x. This ratio represents total debt divided by shareholder equity, showing how much a company relies on borrowing to fund its operations. The current ratio was 0.1x, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets. Free cash flow for the year reached $40.9 million, representing cash left over after paying for operations and equipment.

The case for Shake Shack

Shake Shack has evolved from a single hot dog cart into a global brand with over 600 locations worldwide. The business model utilizes a mix of company-operated Shacks and a high-margin licensing program. You should note that licensee concentration is high, as one partner operates 30% of all international licensed Shacks, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

Financial performance in FY 2025 showed strong momentum as revenue reached $1.4 billion. This marked a substantial revenue growth rate of 15.4% over the previous fiscal year. Net income for the year was $45.7 million, resulting in a net margin of 3.2%.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7x. The current ratio reached 1.8x, suggesting a healthy cushion of short-term assets relative to upcoming bills. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was $56.5 million, which is the cash generated after accounting for all capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

BJ's Restaurants faces intense competition from local operators and large national chains like Darden Restaurants. The company is also subject to complex regulation regarding its ability to manufacture and sell alcoholic beverages. Volatility in commodity prices for meats and grains remains a constant threat to its operating margin, as inflation can drive up raw material costs.

Shake Shack deals with significant supply chain risks, relying on a single distributor for nearly 95% of its domestic food distribution. Any disruption from this partner could lead to severe shortages at its locations. The company also competes against giants like McDonald's, making rising labor costs a headwind for the business.

Valuation comparison

BJ's Restaurants currently trades at a significant discount to Shake Shack when comparing both Forward P/E and P/S ratio metrics based on future earnings estimates.

Metric BJ's Restaurants Shake Shack Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.7x 46.7x 29.5x P/S ratio 0.7x 1.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Having eaten at both BJ's Restaurants and Shake Shack, I prefer the food and prices at the latter. When it comes to which company to invest in, however, that’s a more complicated decision.

BJ's is not exhibiting the kind of outsized growth seen with Shake Shack. The restaurant chain delivered a 3% year-over-year sales increase in 2025, and that was also the case in the first quarter.

Contrast that with Shake Shack’s 15% growth rate in 2025, with a 14% year-over-year jump up in sales in its fiscal first quarter ended April 1. Shake Shack plans to open over 60 new locations in 2026, and so, the company forecasted a year-over-year sales increase of at least 22%.

However, opening restaurants is costly, and the price for beef has risen, putting pressure on Shake Shack’s margins. It exited fiscal Q1 with a net loss of $0.3 million versus net income of $4.5 million in 2025.

BJ's is a well-run operation with net income of $9 million in Q1 on sales of $358 million. Its stock hit a 52-week high exceeding $48 on June 10 while Shake Shack shares fell to a low of $51.60 on June 8 as it reduced its FY 2026 guidance due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Despite the price increase, BJ’s stock boasts the better valuation. Factoring this in along with solid financials makes BJ's Restaurants the better stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.