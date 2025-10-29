BJ's Restaurants to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2025, after the closing bell.



In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.6% while the revenues missed the same by 1%.



BJ's Restaurants’ earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing three out of four quarters, and missed once, with the average surprise being 102.7%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share. In the prior-year quarter, BJRI reported a loss per share of 13 cents.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $335.6 million, indicating an increase of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let us check out the factors that are likely to have influenced the quarter.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of BJRI’s Q3 Results

BJ's Restaurants should continue to benefit from strong traffic momentum, with the Pizookie Meal Deal (“PMD”) driving repeat visits and new customer acquisition. The company’s ability to refresh the platform with add-ons such as soup, salad or full-size dessert upgrades, along with menu innovations like the Smash Burger, is encouraging check attachment and strengthening value perception. In addition, BJ's Restaurants' focus on group dining and social occasions has fueled a sharp increase in large-party reservations, which is likely to have driven the performance of the third quarter.



Another major contributor is the company’s ongoing menu and beverage innovation, particularly the pizza relaunch that reinvigorates a core category and enhances the brand’s value equation. Early tests showed that the upgraded pizza boosted incidents and lifted both traffic and check averages, making it a promising growth lever rolling out more broadly in the back half of the year. The broader beverage strategy, including new craft pours, shareable samplers, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic innovations, adds further layers of guest engagement and spending opportunities, reinforcing BJ's Restaurants' competitive positioning.



Considering the above-mentioned tailwinds, we predict comparable restaurant sales to grow 1.9% year over year. Our model predicts average weekly sales to increase 2% in third-quarter 2025.



Despite these growth drivers, BJ's Restaurants' earnings could face pressure from several fronts. A key headwind is margin compression tied to the value-heavy mix shift, as traffic gains from the PMD, late-night and off-premise channels often come with lower average checks. Food cost inflation, especially in beef and seafood, remains an ongoing challenge, even as some categories like wings have eased.



On top of this, the company has been investing heavily in marketing and brand initiatives, which, while boosting sales, also increase operating expenses. Lastly, external factors such as lingering tariff-related headwinds and higher labor costs, even if partially offset by efficiency programs, might have weighed on third-quarter 2025 profitability. For the quarter, we expect total costs and expenses to increase 2% to $334.8 million.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Indicates for BJRI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BJ's Restaurants this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for BJRI is -233.33%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BJRI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

