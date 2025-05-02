BJ's Restaurants Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Gains

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, the company’s shares gained 6.6% during the post-market trading session yesterday. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as BJRI provided a better-than-expected outlook for 2025. Management also increased expectations for capital returns to its shareholders, citing the strong momentum of first-quarter results and progress on key initiatives.

BJRI’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

For the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it recorded an adjusted EPS of 35 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Total revenues of $348 million beat the consensus mark by 0.1%. The top line increased 3.2% year over year. The upside was backed by strong guest traffic and Pizookie Meal Deal performance.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.7% year over year against a 1.7% decline in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to increase 1.8% from the year-ago level.

BJRI’s Q1 Expenses & Operating Margins

During the quarter under review, labor costs, as a percentage of sales, were 36.1% compared with 37.1% in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was 37.1%.



Occupancy and operating costs (as a percentage of sales) were 23% compared with 22.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. We estimated the metric to be 22.3%.



General and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) of 6.3% declined 50 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Our prediction was 6.4%.



Restaurant-level operating margin was 16%, compared with 15% reported in the year-earlier quarter. We estimated the metric to be 15.8%.

Balance Sheet

As of April 1, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $19 million, compared with $26.1 million as of fiscal 2024 end. Total debt amounted to $85.5 million compared with $66.5 million in fiscal 2024 end.

BJ's Restaurants’ FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company expects comparable restaurant sales to increase by 2% to 3% year over year. Management anticipates restaurant-level operating profit to range between $210 million and $219 million compared with the previous expectation of $205 million and $215 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $131-$140 million compared with the previous expectation of $127-$137 million. Capital expenditure is expected between $65 million and $75 million. The company anticipates share repurchases of $45 million to $55 million, up from the previous expectation of $40-$50 million.

BJRI’s Zacks Rank

BJ's Restaurants currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Restaurant Releases

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. The company reported adjusted EPS of $4.33, up from $3.58 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.11 billion increased 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Domino's reported benefits from the Hungry for MORE strategy during the quarter, registering growth in market share across the U.S. and international segments. DPZ continued to manage controllable factors well despite a tough global environment. The strategy supported an increase in sales, store openings and profits. These factors are important for long-term value creation for franchisees and shareholders.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.66, up from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.43 billion increased 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Brinker’s quarterly performance benefited from strong fundamentals, leading to better guest experience and steady business growth. The ongoing increase in traffic continues to drive the company’s performance.



YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported first-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.30, up from $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.79 billion increased 12% on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s performance reflects solid contributions from the KFC and Taco Bell divisions. On the digital front, the company reported meaningful progress, with digital sales nearing $9 billion and accounting for 55% of total sales. Franchisee feedback on Yum!’s proprietary digital platform, Byte by Yum!, remained positive, reinforcing the brand’s strategic push toward tech-driven growth.

