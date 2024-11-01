BJ’s Restaurants price target lowered to $32 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to $32 from $35 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 comp was in-line, with positive traffic, but promotional headwinds pressured margin and earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

