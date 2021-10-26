BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.9% this week, taking three-year losses to 43%

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 86%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 6.9% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that BJ's Restaurants didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years BJ's Restaurants saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 13%, annualized. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:BJRI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling BJ's Restaurants stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

BJ's Restaurants shareholders gained a total return of 15% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.1% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - BJ's Restaurants has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

