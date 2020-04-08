BJ's Restaurants Lays Off 16k Workers Due to Coronavirus Fear

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has rattled the global economy. The pandemic has not only costed trillions to the economy, but also lead to major modifications of businesses in the Retail – Restaurants industry.

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI temporarily laid off approximately 16,000 employees across its 209 outlets. The company compensated affected workers with their unused vacation and sick time while the un-eligible ones were entitled to a short-term emergency paid time. Nonetheless, it anticipates to recall the employees as soon as sales begin to improve to pre-COVID-19 levels.

With the dine-in facility being waived, the company has been experiencing significant decline in its sales levels. Notably, it has been operating only through pick-up and delivery services. The company is focusing on initiatives like regular evaluation of restaurants and temporarily closing outlets with soft sales.

So far, shares of the company have declined 60.2% compared with the industry’s fall of 20.6%. The decline was primarily caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus Hurts Restaurant Industry’s Traffic

The restaurant industry has been facing declining traffic for quite some time. We believe that the coronavirus outbreak will further hurt traffic and sales in the coming quarters.

Many companies have hinted about business disruptions in the United States, China and across Asia due to the pandemic. The companies have also warned of soft sales trends due to increased restaurant closures.

Other major restaurant companies like Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA and McDonald's Corporation MCD are also affected by this pandemic.

