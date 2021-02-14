BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Investors in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at US$53.23 following the release of its yearly results. BJ's Restaurants reported revenues of US$779m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$2.74 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BJRI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2021

Following the latest results, BJ's Restaurants' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$992.2m in 2021. This would be a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 96% to US$0.12 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.075 in 2021. While the analysts have made no real change to their revenue estimates, we can see that the consensus is now modelling a loss next year - a clear dip in sentiment compared to the previous outlook of a profit.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 13% to US$49.93, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic BJ's Restaurants analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that BJ's Restaurants' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 24% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BJ's Restaurants is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting BJ's Restaurants to become unprofitable next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for BJ's Restaurants that you should be aware of.

