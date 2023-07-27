BJ`s Restaurants Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BJ`s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $349.7 million from $329.7 million last year.

BJ`s Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $11.9 Mln. vs. $0.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $349.7 Mln vs. $329.7 Mln last year.

