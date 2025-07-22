BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on July 31

BJ's Restaurants will release Q2 2025 results on July 31, followed by a conference call.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025, after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, which will be available for live streaming on the company's website. BJ’s, founded in 1978, operates over 200 casual dining restaurants across the United States, known for its chef-crafted menu that includes signature deep-dish pizzas and the famous Pizookie® dessert. Recognized for its craft brewing excellence, BJ's has received several awards, including the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program. The restaurants offer various dining options including dine-in, takeout, and delivery, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for gatherings and celebrations. For more information, visit their website or reach out via designated contact methods.

Potential Positives

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results, providing investors with timely financial updates.

The company will host an investor conference call, allowing direct engagement with stakeholders.

BJ's has been recognized with the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and the 2024 Best Overall Beverage, highlighting its commitment to quality and innovation in dining.

The brand operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, showcasing its national presence and growth potential in the casual dining market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of results release may indicate concerns about transparency or delay in the company's financial performance, particularly if investors perceive a lack of timely updates.



The upcoming conference call may signal to investors that they need to closely monitor the company’s financial health and performance, indicating potential issues being faced.



FAQ

When will BJ's Restaurants release its second quarter results?

BJ's Restaurants will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after market close.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by visiting the “Investors” page on BJ's Restaurants' website before the start time.

How long will the call's archive be available?

An archive of the conference call will be available for 30 days following the event.

What is BJ's Restaurants known for?

BJ's Restaurants is known for its signature deep-dish pizzas, slow-roasted wings, and the world-famous Pizookie® dessert.

$BJRI insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG TROJAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,102 shares for an estimated $6,520,367 .

. 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 35,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,477

BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,738 shares for an estimated $165,674.

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $BJRI stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJRI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BJRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $48.0 on 02/21/2025

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the "Investors" page of the Company's website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.





http://www.bjsrestau





r





ants.com





several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.







About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.







BJ's Restaurants, Inc., is a national casual-dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

For further information, please contact ICR at (332) 242-4370 or at InvestorRelations@BJRI.com.





www.bjsrestaurants.com





or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.





For further information, please contact ICR at (332) 242-4370 or at





InvestorRelations@BJRI.com





.



