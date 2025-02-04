BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Call Details

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will announce Q4 and FY 2024 results on February 20, 2025, with a live investor call.

Quiver AI Summary

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on February 20, 2025, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day. The call will be accessible via the company's website, where an archive will be available for 30 days afterward. BJ’s is a national casual dining brand known for its diverse menu including slow-roasted entrees, signature deep-dish pizza, and the famous Pizookie dessert. The company, which has won the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program, operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states and has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996. For further details, individuals can contact the company directly.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results demonstrates BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is committed to transparency and keeps investors informed about its financial performance.

The recognition as the winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program enhances BJ's brand reputation and may attract more customers interested in a quality dining experience.

The announcement of a live investor conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders, reflecting the company's commitment to shareholder communications.

The company operates over 200 restaurants in 31 states, indicating substantial market presence and growth potential within the casual dining segment.

Potential Negatives

Announcing earnings results after market closure may suggest that the company is not confident in its performance, potentially leading to a negative perception among investors.



The presentation of results in a scheduled manner could indicate a lack of urgency or responsiveness to recent market trends, raising concerns about the company's adaptability.



Failure to provide additional context or forward-looking statements in the press release may leave investors uncertain about the company's growth trajectory and future plans.

FAQ

When will BJ's Restaurants announce its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results?

BJ's Restaurants will release its results on February 20, 2025, after market close.

How can I listen to BJ's investor conference call?

You can listen to the conference call via the "Investors" page on BJ's website starting at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Will an archive of the conference call be available?

Yes, an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

What is unique about BJ's Restaurants' menu?

BJ's offers a diverse menu featuring slow-roasted entrees, EnLIGHTened Entrees®, deep-dish pizza, and the famous Pizookie® dessert.

How many BJ's Restaurants locations are there?

BJ's operates over 200 casual dining restaurants across 31 states in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BJRI Insider Trading Activity

$BJRI insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $570,765

BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $82,342

C BRADFORD RICHMOND (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $73,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JANET SHERLOCK purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,790

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BJRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $BJRI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at





http://www.bjsrestau





r





ants.com





several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.







About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.







BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters



®



. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees



®



including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit





http://www.bjsrestaurants.com





.





For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.