BJ'S RESTAURANTS Earnings Preview: Recent $BJRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BJ'S RESTAURANTS ($BJRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $354,653,775 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

BJ'S RESTAURANTS Insider Trading Activity

BJ'S RESTAURANTS insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $570,765

BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $82,342

BJ'S RESTAURANTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of BJ'S RESTAURANTS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

