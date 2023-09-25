BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.25, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 20.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 108% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $328.54 million, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +447.06% and +5.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher. BJ's Restaurants is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BJ's Restaurants is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.7, which means BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BJRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.