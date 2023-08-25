BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed at $29.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 10.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BJ's Restaurants is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $328.54 million, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +435.29% and +5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.61% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BJ's Restaurants is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.91.

Also, we should mention that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.