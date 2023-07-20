BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $35.23, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 14.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

BJ's Restaurants will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $350.45 million, up 6.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +323.53% and +5.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note BJ's Restaurants's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.98.

Also, we should mention that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

