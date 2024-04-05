BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) reached $34.24, with a -0.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 9.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 6.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $336.2 million, showing a 1.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +2.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BJ's Restaurants's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.63, which means BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.