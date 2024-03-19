BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the latest trading day at $35.93, indicating a +1.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have depreciated by 3.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. On that day, BJ's Restaurants is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $336.2 million, indicating a 1.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

BJRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +2.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21, which means BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.