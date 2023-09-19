BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed at $25.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 14.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BJ's Restaurants is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $328.54 million, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +447.06% and +5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

We can also see that BJRI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BJRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.