BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed at $34.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $350.45 million, up 6.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion, which would represent changes of +317.65% and +5.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BJ's Restaurants has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.81, which means BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BJRI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

