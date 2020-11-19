BJ's Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Comps., Excl. Impact Of Gasoline Sales, Up 18.5%

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) said its third quarter was another remarkable quarter with robust comp growth, significant market share gains and record profitability. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 10 basis points year-on-year.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $0.41, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $242.21 million, an increase of 57.1%.

Third quarter net sales increased to $3.65 billion from $3.15 billion, previous year. Total revenues were $3.73 billion compared to $3.23 billion. Comparable club sales for the third quarter increased 14.1%. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 18.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.68 billion, for the quarter.

