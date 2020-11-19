Markets
BJ

BJ's Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Comps., Excl. Impact Of Gasoline Sales, Up 18.5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) said its third quarter was another remarkable quarter with robust comp growth, significant market share gains and record profitability. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 10 basis points year-on-year.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $0.41, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $242.21 million, an increase of 57.1%.

Third quarter net sales increased to $3.65 billion from $3.15 billion, previous year. Total revenues were $3.73 billion compared to $3.23 billion. Comparable club sales for the third quarter increased 14.1%. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 18.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.68 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More