BJ's (BJ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported $5.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales : 1.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 1.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Warehouse Club : 257 versus 258 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 257 versus 258 estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable club sales : 1.1% versus 2.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 2.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Gas Stations : 194 versus 192 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 194 versus 192 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net sales : $5.22 billion compared to the $5.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $5.22 billion compared to the $5.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues- Membership fee income: $126.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of BJ's have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

