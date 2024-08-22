BJ's (BJ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported $5.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +9.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Warehouse Club : 244 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 245.

: 244 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 245. Comparable Club Sales : 3.1% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales : $2.40 million compared to the $1.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.40 million compared to the $1.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gas Stations : 178 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 178.

: 178 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 178. Net Sales : $5.09 billion compared to the $5.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $5.09 billion compared to the $5.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Membership Fee Income : $113.12 million compared to the $111.43 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of BJ's have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

