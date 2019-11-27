BJ's Announces Deals On BJs.com For The Cyber Week

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced Cyber Week deals on TVs, tech, small appliances, furniture and more. The deals include: Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR Curved Smart LED TV at a price of $459.99; HP Chromebook 14 Laptop at $199.99; and Calphalon Premier Space Saving Stainless Steel Supper Club Cookware 5-Piece Set at $119.99.

For the Cyber Week, BJs.com will announce 12-hour deals at midnight and noon every day from Dec. 3, 2019 through Dec. 6, 2019. BJs.com will provide 24-hour deals on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The members can avail free shipping on purchases of $75 or more from now through Dec. 24, 2019.

BJ's is providing convenient shopping options for its members with Everyday ClubVenience. For Black Friday and Cyber Week, members can buy online, pick up in-club on eligible items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.