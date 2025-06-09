BJRI or CMG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Restaurants stocks are likely familiar with BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, BJ's Restaurants is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that BJRI has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BJRI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.83, while CMG has a forward P/E of 43.53. We also note that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.60.

Another notable valuation metric for BJRI is its P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CMG has a P/B of 20.26.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BJRI's Value grade of B and CMG's Value grade of F.

BJRI stands above CMG thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BJRI is the superior value option right now.

