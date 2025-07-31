BJ vs. HESAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Consumer Products - Staples stocks have likely encountered both BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) and Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (HESAY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BJ is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BJ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.47, while HESAY has a forward P/E of 52.67. We also note that BJ has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HESAY currently has a PEG ratio of 7.00.

Another notable valuation metric for BJ is its P/B ratio of 7.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HESAY has a P/B of 14.69.

These metrics, and several others, help BJ earn a Value grade of B, while HESAY has been given a Value grade of F.

BJ stands above HESAY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BJ is the superior value option right now.

