$BJ stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BJ stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $196,847,988 of trading volume.

$BJ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BJ:

$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,136 .

. STEVEN L ORTEGA purchased 2,455 shares for an estimated $199,493

WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) sold 891 shares for an estimated $73,543

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $49,800

$BJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.