$BJ stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BJ stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $196,847,988 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BJ:
$BJ Insider Trading Activity
$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,136.
- STEVEN L ORTEGA purchased 2,455 shares for an estimated $199,493
- WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) sold 891 shares for an estimated $73,543
- JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $49,800
$BJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,109,651 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,497,316
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,322,425 shares (+658.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,158,673
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,148,404 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,609,897
- AMUNDI removed 1,012,820 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,495,467
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 848,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,943,040
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 821,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,762,928
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 579,150 shares (+3526.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,747,052
