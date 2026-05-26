BJ Q1 Earnings Call Stresses Value Push, Texas Momentum

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ used its first-quarter fiscal 2026 call to underscore a more aggressive value posture. Management made clear it is willing to reinvest tariff-related benefits and other gains into lower prices to reinforce member loyalty and support share gains.

That stance came with a steady full-year outlook and strong early signs from Texas. The call mattered less for the reported quarter alone than for how executives framed pricing, expansion and customer behavior in a still uneven consumer backdrop.

BJ Puts Pricing at the Center

Robert Eddy, chairman and chief executive officer, said the company used tariff refunds as a source of funds to invest back into member pricing. He tied that move to a broader goal of widening price gaps and leaning into value while household budgets remain under pressure.

That message shaped the quarter’s operating context. Comparable club sales rose 6.3%, while comparable club sales excluding gasoline increased 1.5%, showing the business still advanced even as management chose to pressure merchandise margin in support of value.

The reported figures were mixed against Wall Street expectations. BJ posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04, a 5.36% surprise. Revenue of $5.53 billion was slightly above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion, representing a 1.73% beat.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's Membership Base Deepens

Eddy described membership as the foundation of the model, and the quarter reinforced that view. Membership fee income rose 9.9% year over year to $132.4 million, supported by acquisition, retention and higher-tier penetration across both new and existing clubs.

Laura Felice, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said total members reached an all-time high. She also said membership fee income growth should moderate later in the year as the company laps last year’s fee increase, but she kept emphasizing the underlying health of the base.

Management also added an important nuance on the consumer. Eddy said the vast majority of comparable sales growth came from higher-income members, while lower-income households remained more pressured, keeping value at the center of the company’s member proposition.

BJ Finds Strength in Fuel and Digital

Fuel was one of the clearest traffic and value drivers in the quarter. Eddy said comp gallon growth moved from about 1% in February to more than 10% in both March and April, while Felice said comparable gallons rose nearly 8% for the quarter.

Management said gas margins were squeezed early as prices rose rapidly, but execution improved as volatility continued and fuel profit dollars finished largely in line with plan. The company also said same-store gallons in the broader market were down roughly 4%, underscoring the share gains BJ said it captured.

Digital remained another bright spot. Digitally enabled comparable sales grew 28%, helped by curbside pickup, same-day delivery and ExpressPay, with newer clubs showing particularly strong adoption and spending behavior.

BJ's Texas Club Opens Ahead of Plan

Texas stood out as the key expansion story on the call. Eddy said the first Texas club opened during the quarter, followed by three additional openings in May, and he described the execution as some of the best the company has delivered on a new-market entry.

William Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development, said the early member response has been broad-based across families in the trade areas. Management said membership in the four Texas clubs is running 33% ahead of plan, with about 100,000 members already in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The company also used the call to reinforce confidence in the broader opening pipeline. BJ expects 12 openings in fiscal 2026, which would bring it to 26 clubs against its previously stated two-year target of 25 to 30 openings.

BJ Faces Margin Questions but Holds Outlook

Analyst questions focused heavily on margins, tariffs and the balance between offense and discipline. Felice said merchandise gross margin declined about 10 basis points year over year, primarily because of pricing investments, partly offset by tariff refund benefits recognized in the quarter.

In response to questions from Baird, Citi and Wells Fargo analysts, management stayed consistent: any source of benefit, including tariff refunds and potentially fuel dynamics, can be redirected into member value if that supports the long-term franchise. Felice also said a smaller amount of tariff dollars should still flow into the second quarter.

Even with those moving pieces, the company kept its fiscal 2026 guidance unchanged. BJ still expects comparable club sales excluding gasoline to rise 2% to 3% and adjusted EPS to range from $4.40 to $4.60.

BJ's Posture Stays Expansion-Focused

The call’s broader tone was confident but measured. Eddy repeatedly returned to the idea that the company should play offense now by investing in value, new clubs and member engagement rather than managing strictly for near-term margin protection.

That posture extended to capital allocation. BJ repurchased about $206.6 million of shares in the quarter, continued opening gas stations and clubs, and said leverage remains low enough to support both growth investment and shareholder returns.

Zacks Signals Show a Balanced Setup

BJ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, those B grades indicate favorable characteristics, but the strongest expected near-term performance is generally associated with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Zacks Rank #3 can still support a neutral stance when paired with solid Style Scores, and the B-rated VGM profile points to a balanced mix of value, growth and momentum traits. The Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter, so that revision trend remains the key signal to monitor.





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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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