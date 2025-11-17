BizLink Holding (TWSE:3665) Price Target Increased by 32.89% to 1,703.61

The average one-year price target for BizLink Holding (TWSE:3665) has been revised to NT$1,703.61 / share. This is an increase of 32.89% from the prior estimate of NT$1,281.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$575.70 to a high of NT$2,127.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from the latest reported closing price of NT$1,520.00 / share.

BizLink Holding Maintains 0.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in BizLink Holding. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3665 is 0.37%, an increase of 18.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.11% to 18,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,661K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares , representing a decrease of 54.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3665 by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3665 by 68.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,301K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3665 by 62.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,510K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3665 by 12.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,022K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3665 by 60.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.