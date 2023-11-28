News & Insights

Biz2X, Mastercard Tie-up To Provide Analytics To Small Business Lenders

November 28, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biz2X LLC, a digital lending SaaS platform, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Mastercard Inc. (MA) to improve access to capital for small businesses in the U.S.

With this, the lenders using the Biz2X platform will be able to enhance their ability to improve lending decisions and reduce portfolio risk by evaluating nearly real-time data-driven insights from Mastercard's small business credit analytics solution for consenting small businesses.

Rohit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Biz2X, said: "Ultimately, our vision is to equip lenders with the digital tools and data solutions they need to approve more business loans with performance confidence to increase the flow of capital to business owners that need it."

