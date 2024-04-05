Biweekly Investment Insights: Seeing the forest through the trees

Yanni Angelakos, Head of Investment Insights, Nasdaq Capital Access Platforms

Mike Cho, Senior Research Analyst, Nasdaq Capital Access Platforms

Tony Kristic, Senior Research Analyst, Nasdaq Capital Access Platforms



Staying focused amidst the uncertainties

Supporting the recent U.S. equity rally, 2026 EPS growth rates have moved higher YTD. Looking deeper, mindful the recent increases are being driven by a few sectors

The financial markets are not the economy & the economy is not the financial markets. While corporate earnings remain solid, global economies will not go unscathed from the Iran war

U.S. consumer confidence hit its lowest since data began in January 1978 as oil prices spiked. Other macro data points also support increased market probability of a Fed rate cut in 2026

Summary

The world and financial markets continue to watch for and price in the latest news flow amidst a fragile cease fire and what have been confusing narratives concerning the ongoing Iran war negotiations. We are clearly not out of the woods yet. However, the market’s angst has receded further since our last piece as U.S. equity volatility has fallen below its 5-year average.

Although the conflict is entering its second month, global EPS growth forecasts for 2026 have risen since the start of the year—particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets. As noted in our prior report, a key underpinning for equities are the expectations for global and U.S. sector EPS growth rates to broaden in 2026 from 2025. While 2026 U.S. growth rate forecasts are very strong for the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®;30.3% YoY) and the S&P 500 (17.4% YoY), these are led by 1) technology and 2) sectors that have benefited from the supply shock to commodity prices due to the Iran war—energy and materials.

Key profitability measures for the Nasdaq-100 remain strong over the past year, which speaks to the resiliency thus far of corporate America in the face of these geopolitical uncertainties. The pivot back to fundamentals and the continuation of the AI secular theme—which is not without its speed bumps (e.g., concerns around AI capex levels, impact on the software sector)—have driven the PHLX Semiconductor IndexTM (SOXTM ) to an all-time high.

Also in our prior report, we noted how median Bloomberg GDP forecasts have been relatively steady given the ongoing unknowns regarding the war. We have seen regional GDP forecasts edge lower over the past two weeks as economists are pricing in the impact from higher energy prices—consistent with the GDP downgrades by the IMF in its April World Economic Outlook (WEO).

U.S. consumers have been broadly resilient. Yet we are beginning to see the impact from higher energy prices as consumer confidence hit its lowest in 48 years of data and small business optimism moved lower—a bifurcation between equities hitting all-time highs versus very weak on-the-ground sentiment. While one month is not a trend, these latest data points are on top of a moderating employment backdrop and a stagnant housing market. Coupled with lower market-based U.S. inflation expectations on the premise that the worst-case scenario in Iran has been averted (as of now), the markets have slowly priced in an increased likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut by year’s end.

Consequently, if the Middle East conflict remains relatively contained and does not worsen materially from here, the combination of a strong corporate earnings story and the scope for looser financial conditions via a Fed rate cut, should still support equities over the next 6 to 12 months.

Biweekly Charts in Focus: Current vs. Jan. 1st global EPS growth forecasts for 2026 (YoY%)



Source: Bloomberg.

Details

U.S. earnings resiliency

Our Biweekly Chart in Focus above shows how, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and concerns, corporate earnings have remained resilient—particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets. The ramp up in emerging market EPS growth rate forecasts are driven by an increase in the likes of Taiwan (semiconductor/AI beneficiary), Korea (DRAM beneficiary), and Brazil (energy and commodity export beneficiary).

In the U.S., the ongoing strength of the technology sector is helping to drive this step up in broader earnings growth forecasts (Figure 2). Namely, the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry group within the technology sector saw its 2026 EPS growth rate move from 55% to start the year to nearly 88% as of April 20th. Further, the semiconductor sector is expected to grow revenue by about 57% in 2026 which is twice the expectations for the overall technology sector (per Bloomberg Intelligence). Consequently, the SOX is up by nearly 35% year-to-date through April 22nd—its strongest rally since 2000, per Bloomberg—on the back of ongoing strong demand for AI chips and hardware, and robust Q1 earnings and guidance thus far from the semi and AI ecosystem (e.g., TSMC, Texas Instruments, ASML).

While beneficial for earnings expectations for energy and materials sector (Figure 2), the energy supply shock emanating from the Middle East is better served being transitory. The broader downside risks to the U.S economy and, in turn, the corporate sector from a prolonged conflict would ultimately outweigh the short-term benefits for these two sectors.

Figure 2: S&P 500 sectors with the largest 2026 EPS growth expectations YoY%



Source: Bloomberg.

Aside from communication services, EPS growth rates have mostly fallen across the remaining S&P 500 sectors since the start of the year (Figure 3). This is consistent with the U.S. earnings revision ratio having fallen to 3.3% from 8.8% recently (number of up-down revisions/total number, %), per Absolute Strategy Research.

Figure 3: Other S&P 500 sectors’ 2026 EPS growth expectations YoY%



Source: Bloomberg.

Per our friends on the Nasdaq Index Insights team, profitability remains strong amongst Nasdaq-100 companies across a variety of metrics (Figure 4). Notably, gross margins have been steady at over 50% and while profit margins dipped slightly from the prior quarter, they are at a very healthy 19%. For more Nasdaq-100 specific earnings insights, see their recent piece here.

Figure 4: Nasdaq-100 profitability measures remain very healthy over the past year



Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, Bloomberg. As of December 31, 2025.

Monitoring the economic impact from the Iran war

In our prior piece, we noted how median Bloomberg 2026 real GDP growth forecasts had not materially changed as economists were in a wait-and-see mode. Not surprisingly, these U.S. and regional forecasts have now begun to drift lower over the past two weeks. This is consistent with the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook (WEO) which downshifted across most regional 2026 GDP growth forecasts from the January WEO as the Middle East war began to take its toll on the global economic outlook (Figure 5).

Figure 5: IMF April vs. January projections for 2026 GDPs (YoY%)



Source: IMF. Notes: Notes: unchanged 1.8% forecast for Advanced Economies mainly driven by "Other Advanced Economies" at 2.6% from 2% in Jan. 2026 WEO.

As a proxy for the U.S. economy, the large U.S. banks which reported the week of April 13th noted that the U.S. consumer remains relatively resilient despite higher gas prices and inflation concerns (e.g., J.P. Morgan, Banks of America, Wells Fargo). This was evident across metrics such as credit card spending (e.g., J.P. Morgan showed 9% year-over-year credit card spending) and delinquency rates for consumer loans remaining low. Yet bank executives also struck a cautious tone given the potential for future impacts from the Middle East conflict.

Furthermore, March’s retail sales “control group” measure, which excludes the more volatile gas, auto, and building material components, surprised to the upside at 0.7% MoM relative to expectations of 0.2%. However, this boost was likely fueled by larger-than-usual tax refunds on account of the 2025 tax legislation.

While market-based inflation expectations fell notably for the 1-year outlook after hitting their highest since mid-2022 (Figure 6) as markets assume that the worst-case scenario will be averted, WTI crude oil is still higher by around 60% year-to-date. This has driven the national average gas price higher by more than 40% in 2026—adding further pressures to the existing affordability concerns for U.S. consumers. The spike in gas prices contributed to the April preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey hitting an all-time low in data beginning in January 1978. Illustrating the ongoing two-speed U.S. economy, unsurprisingly, lower earners’—in this case, the bottom tercile by household earnings—confidence is also at its lowest level on record (Figure 7).

Figure 6: 1-year market-based inflation expectations dropped following the 2-week ceasefire



Source: Bloomberg. Notes: e.g., U.S. 1-year break evens = 1-year nominal Treasury yield less the 1-year TIPS yield.

Figure 7: U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment has dropped as oil prices spiked



Source: Bloomberg. Notes: consumer confidence for terciles ranked by reported total annual household income. Bottom 33% household earnings tend to be less than $50,000-$60,000.

The case for lower Fed rates

The ongoing pressures on the lower-end U.S. consumer is another dynamic on which the Fed is focused. As a proxy, per the BLS, the unemployment rate is 4.7% for those 25 years and older who are high school graduates with no college education versus 2.8% for those with at least a Bachelor’s degree—the widest spread since January 2025. However, even those with a college-level education are not immune as the current 2.8% unemployment rate has steadily drifted higher over the past two years from a recent low of 2.1% in May 2024. In terms of the greater relative impact of higher gas prices on the lower-end U.S. consumer, the lowest-income quintile spent 3.4% of their total budget on gas versus 2.3% for the highest quintile (per the BLS).

Other recent data points that could support the case for a Fed rate cut:

At 95.8, the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Survey is back to its lowest since peak tariff rate concerns in April 2025.

Existing home sales (account for more than 90% of total U.S. home sales, per the National Association of Realtors) of 3.98 million (SAAR)—lowest since September 2024.

New home sales of 587,000 (SAAR) are at their lowest since October 2022.

Net-net: appreciating that U.S. core inflation measures remain sticky, if the Iran war does not materially escalate further, which leads to a less prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, this could help to further cap inflation expectations. Consequently, the Fed would then have room to cut rates to:

support the lower-end consumer amidst very weak consumer sentiment coupled with a moderating job market (in which private sector job creation has been driven entirely by healthcare and education since December 2024), attempt to thaw financing costs for what has been a stagnant U.S. housing market, and help small businesses amidst what remains a higher rate environment.

Figure 8 shows the market’s developing calculus for this thesis: as of April 20th, there was greater than a 50% probability of a rate cut by the end of 2026—up from a 27% chance on April 2nd. As we have discussed numerous times, a more accommodative Fed would be a tailwind for looser financial conditions. And coupled with the strong corporate earnings backdrop and a still steady U.S. economy, would further support the case for risk assets.

Figure 8: Market pricing of number of Fed rate cuts in 2026 by FOMC meeting date



Source: Bloomberg. Based on Fed Funds Futures pricing.

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