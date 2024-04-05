Biweekly Investment Insights: Fed Rate Cut Pricing & Equities Rebound

Yanni Angelakos, Head of Investment Insights, Nasdaq Capital Access Platforms

Key Points:

Equities rebounded as December 10th Federal Reserve rate cut odds increased

Weaker market sentiment but EPS growth rates for median U.S. stock at highest since Q4 2021. Watching Bitcoin diverging from equities recently

A look at high-net worth (HNW) positioning & flows based on Nasdaq proprietary data



Summary

Ok. So, unlike the crowds watching Russell Crowe (Maximus) do battle in Gladiator, it likely did not feel “entertaining” for investors as the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) fell by as much as -7.5%, the S&P 500 by -5%, and Bitcoin a staggering -32% from their respective all-time highs in late October for equities and early October for Bitcoin. But these swift moves can be a healthy reminder that the path is rarely linear for market performance, particularly with so many actors involved in what has been a dramatic 2025 across geopolitics; economic, fiscal, and monetary policies; and global assets.

The actor who has returned to center stage over the past few weeks has been the Fed. Just as quickly as the market pricing of a 25 basis point rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on December 10th went from a certainty to less than a one-third chance due to Fed hawkishness, the probabilities just as quickly reversed following recent Fed dovishness and expectations of the next Fed Chair. This helped to steady equities following their recent sell-off as they are currently back to within 1% to 2% of their all-time highs.

We want to remind readers that as we flagged in our last report, U.S. equity drawdowns of this nature are very common intra-year. 1994 was the only year in which the Nasdaq-100 had a 5% to 10% drawdown and failed to finish higher since 1990. Cross-currents—both visible and unexpected—will always be part of the market story. That is why it is important to stay focused on the fundamentals—e.g., a solid corporate earnings backdrop where the median U.S. stock is projected to grow earnings by 8% year-over-year and expected continued Fed easing into already accommodative financial conditions.

In the meantime, though, cryptocurrencies may have had an early taste of a “crypto winter” again. The debate will continue as to cryptocurrencies’ effectiveness as a diversifier and a hedge in total portfolios. But, at a minimum, cryptocurrencies can serve as a gauge for risk-taking: although off its early November highs, the 1-month rolling correlation between Bitcoin and daily equity returns remains elevated at 64%.

Citadel Securities estimates that retail investors account for 20% of overall shares executed, double versus January 2018. Consequently, retail risk sentiment has increasingly become an important driver for the markets. With $124 trillion in assets set to be inherited, passed on, or donated to charities through 2048 according to Cerulli Associates, the HNW space will become an even larger pool of capital. We offer some observations at the end on recent HNW asset allocations and flow trends based on Nasdaq’s proprietary data.



Biweekly Chart in Focus: Equities sold off as market pricing of December 10th Fed rate cut probability plummeted…then rebounded as odds back to nearly 100%

Source: Bloomberg. Note: >100% probability implies markets pricing in a full 25 basis point cut on December 10th & then amount above 100% is the probability of a 50 basis point cut. E.g., 110% would be a full 25 basis point cut+a 10% probability of a 50 basis point cut.



Details

Scene I: Reversal in Fed cut pricing odds helps equities recover

Appreciating investors’ concerns around elevated valuations, a narrow market, and AI capex questions leaving small margins for error, our Biweekly Chart in Focus above illustrates equities’ sensitivity to the market pricing of Fed rate cuts.

A key tenet of the positive case for risk assets over the next 6 to 12 months has been accommodative financial conditions. This is against the backdrop of a relatively resilient economy, albeit one with a weakening employment picture, supported by fiscal stimulus in 2026 and a strong corporate earnings dynamic. However, as market pricing of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut dropped from 100% at the end of October to under 30% by mid-November per Bloomberg, equities sold off in tandem.

As we also cited in our last report, this was particularly evident in those higher growth companies which can benefit from lower interest rates as they factor into valuation models. And as many of the largest weights in the iShares MSCI U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) are higher growth stocks (nine of the top 10 names are megacap tech, accounting for a 37% weight), Figure 2 also illustrates how this initial drop in market expectations of a December rate cut negatively impacted this equity factor ETF.

Figure 2: Market pricing of December 10th rate cut & MTUM

Source: Bloomberg

The drop in the markets’ pricing of a December 10th Fed rate cut was driven in part by 1) the dearth of government data which left the Fed “flying blind” and 2) Fed members, notably FOMC voters, making hawkish commentary publicly with a focus on inflation. However, despite the November employment report being slated for release after the FOMC meeting (December 16th), we saw a sharp reversal of this narrative at the end of November. Illustrating the growing divide on the FOMC, other members signaled they are prepared to support a rate cut in December given the weakening employment trends. Also factoring into the recent spike in Fed rate cut expectations are reports that current Director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, is the frontrunner for the next Fed Chair. As the markets see him as someone who would push to lower rates—something which the Trump Administration has been very vocal about—the markets are now back to pricing in nearly a 100% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in December. This recent reversal in sentiment and equities’ reactions is also reflected in the Biweekly Chart in Focus and Figure 2.

Heading into year’s end, a couple of reminders:

An accommodative Fed has historically been supportive for risk assets as the average monthly return for equities has been 1.7% during rate cutting regimes (Figure 3)—which we highlighted in our September 12th piece. Seasonality tends to be favorable for U.S. equities in the fourth quarter, particularly after Thanksgiving (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Equities historically supported by Fed rate cuts

Source: Morgan Stanley. Notes: excludes recessions.

Figure 4: Average daily Q4 performance of S&P 500 & iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Source: Strategas. Notes: normalized to 100 as of 9/30. IWM inception: 5/26/2000.



Scene II: Recent market observations & current outlook

As a proxy for the megacap sell-off, Figure 5 shows the Nasdaq-100 Mega™ Index (NDXMEGA™)—which targets the performance of the top 45% cumulative weight of the Nasdaq-100—relative to a broader equity index of the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S. companies by market cap. The relative outperformance of the Nasdaq-100 Mega Index on a six-month rolling basis hit +2 standard deviations above the 10-year average at the end of October. Since then, it has fallen to +1.1 standard deviations as it has outperformed by 16% over the last six months. However, at greater than +1 standard deviations, it is not a sell signal at this level: going back 10 years, the Nasdaq-100 Mega Index has outperformed the Russell 1000 Index nearly 79% of the time over the next six months by an average of 4.2%.

Figure 5: Mega cap segment off its highs relative to broader U.S. equities, but still +1.1 standard deviations over the last 6 months

Source: Bloomberg

Drilling deeper, Morgan Stanley notes that two-thirds of the largest 1,000 U.S. stocks by market cap have seen at least a 10% drawdown over the past six months. Outside of the trade tariff sell-off in the first half of this year, that’s the highest level in 2025 (Figure 6). Pockets of market breadth may have been weaker but the fundamentals are still supportive as the median U.S. stock earnings growth is 8% as of Q3 2025—the highest since Q4 2021 (Figure 7).

Figure 6: % of largest 1,000 U.S. stocks with at least a 10% drawdown during last six months

Source: Morgan Stanley

Figure 7: Russell 3000 median stock earnings growth (YoY%)

Source: Morgan Stanley

Finally, Bitcoin selling off by as much as -32% from its recent high on October 6th has also been a headwind for near-term market sentiment. Liquidations across the crypto complex coincided with the broad selloff across major tokens. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETF outflows were around $3.5 billion in November. Interestingly, though, Bitcoin performance has diverged from the Nasdaq-100’s recent lows on November 20th. Although the rolling 1-month correlation of daily returns between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq-100 remains elevated at 64%, it is off the highs of 86% from November 4th (which had matched the prior 10-year high from May 2022).

What does this all mean for investors? Our high-level thoughts on where things stand:

Concentration risk remains given the well-known top-heaviness of U.S. indices coupled with AI spending concerns—particularly amidst elevated valuations. Also, please see a report from our colleagues in Nasdaq Index Research comparing the strong fundamentals of the Nasdaq-100 today relative to the internet bubble in the late 1990s.

Yet an EPS growth rate of 8% for the median U.S. stock indicates still solid fundamentals supported by accommodative financial conditions and the Fed.

The expected fiscal impulse in 2026 from the tax legislation can further support the U.S. economy. But employment and the “K-shaped” U.S. consumer are in focus.

To turn bearish on U.S. equities, one likely needs to have a higher conviction of a weaker economic outlook, that AI capex will meaningfully be scaled back—both of which would likely contribute to a weakening in the corporate earnings outlook—and that the Fed will notably pivot from its expected easing trajectory.

Global opportunities and diversification remain important for total portfolios given the U.S. concentration risk as around 65% of the global equity benchmark is U.S. exposure.

Investors are watching how the drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies impacts investor sentiment, particularly on the retail side, given its elevated correlation with the megacap tech space.



Scene III: What do HNW allocations & net flows looks like?

Given the increased presence of retail investors, we also wanted to share asset allocation exposures and net flow trends for HNW investors across public markets based on Nasdaq eVestment data.

Figure 8 shows broadly stable exposure trends across approximately $5 trillion in HNW assets, invested via third-party asset managers, over the last five quarters. More interestingly, though, Figure 9 shows the divergences in asset allocations when compared to institutional investors (i.e. asset owners). Notable differences between the two:

Almost triple the exposure to passive U.S. equities for HNW (36.6%) versus asset owners (13.3%). This speaks to the secular trend of gaining broad equity exposure at very inexpensive management costs in the HNW and broader retail space.

Institutional investors’ allocation share to equity strategies that are not exclusively focused on U.S. markets (“Other Equity”) is 25.3% and notably higher compared to HNW (14.6%). For HNW, passive ACWI ex-U.S. strategies account for half of their “Other Equity” allocation (or 7.4% of total HNW AUM), while among institutions, active global equity makes up roughly one-third (8.5% of total institutional AUM). Both represent the largest components in the category within their respective segments.

While in the vicinity of one another in terms of combined active and passive U.S. bond exposures, asset owners prefer to have their bond allocations actively managed as their exposures are nearly double relative to HNW (20.4% vs.10.5%). Contrarily, HNW’s passive U.S. bond holdings are notably higher (9.8% vs. 3.7%).

More than five times the exposure to bond strategies that are not exclusively focused on U.S. markets (“Other Bond”) for asset owners versus HNW. This is driven by exposure to active global fixed income (4.8% of institutional AUM) and active international fixed income strategies, including Europe (2.3%) and EM (1.5%). Combining the prior two points, the readthrough is that institutional investors are in search of greater diversification and alpha via credit selection from their fixed income allocations.

Figure 8: Estimated HNW total AUM by asset class

Source: Nasdaq eVestment. Notes: Covers approximately $5T in global HNW AUM.

Figure 9: HNW vs. institutional asset class exposure in Q3 2025

Source: Nasdaq eVestment

Finally in terms of HNW public market flows, Figure 10 shows a stabilization in what had been notable outflows from both passive and active equity strategies in the second half of 2024. These total equity outflows may have resulted in the ensuing inflows into cash and fixed income strategies.

Figure 10: HNW total public market net flows

Source: Nasdaq eVestment

Disclaimer:

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.