Biweekly Investment Insights: 2025 review & 2026 outlook

Yanni Angelakos, Head of Investment Insights, Nasdaq Capital Access Platforms



A look back at 2025 & exploring key themes into 2026

Despite a year of intense macro volatility, 2025 is on track to finish with solid returns across most asset classes globally as investors focused on the fundamental signals through the noise

Rotation debate heats up (again) as market leadership has shifted recently. Scope for broadening of equity returns in 2026

An unusual disconnect between Treasury 10-year yields and the Fed rate cutting cycle



Summary

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” This quote is widely attributed to Vladimir Lenin around the Russian Revolution which began in 1917, although its attribution and timing is still up for debate. Regardless, it appropriately sums up 2025 as this eventful year comes to a close.

Appreciating that macro volatility is likely to persist, the positive case for U.S. risk assets over the next 6 to 12 months remains broadly in place. The main drivers are accommodative financial conditions and lower Fed rates against the backdrop of a relatively resilient economy, albeit one with a weakening employment picture. These dynamics are supported by fiscal stimulus in 2026, ongoing deregulation, and a solid corporate earnings dynamic. While 2025 ended up producing strong returns across asset classes, the challenge for investors is where to invest an incremental new dollar.

As has been the case for most of the past 15 years, market participants debate whether this will be the year when the equity markets begin to rotate and leadership broadens. Investors will continue to contend with elevated U.S. equity valuations driven by the mega cap tech space, the repeatability of AI-led equity returns, questions around the sustainability of AI spending (per BlackRock, AI corporate capital spending estimates range between $5 to $8 trillion through 2030, mostly in the U.S.) and when this will translate into meaningful revenues, and ongoing geopolitical, economic, and fiscal policy uncertainties.

The secular AI theme and the strong fundamentals of the AI leaders will remain a core part of portfolios. Yet we believe that the confluence of valuations, a broadening of earnings growth supported by economic activity, and accommodative financial conditions present interesting diversification opportunities to consider within U.S. equities and internationally.

The secular AI theme and the strong fundamentals of the AI leaders will remain a core part of portfolios. Yet we believe that the confluence of valuations, a broadening of earnings growth supported by economic activity, and accommodative financial conditions present interesting diversification opportunities to consider within U.S. equities and internationally.



Biweekly Charts in Focus: 2025 global multi-asset class returns

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: through 12/12/25. In USD terms.



Details

Historic asset moves in 2025

A far cry from the initial shock to the global financial markets in early April, 2025 proved to be a (mostly) “all-everything” year for investors. Some historical observations per our Biweekly Chart in Focus above:

U.S. equities are set for their third straight year of double-digit gains.

Gold had its best annual return since 1979 given the Fed rate cutting cycle, U.S. fiscal deficit and debt concerns, and questions around U.S. economic policies.

These drivers, in turn, negatively impacted the USD which saw its weakest return since 2017.

The weaker USD also propelled EM equities to their best year since 2017.

International and European equities (in USD terms) experienced their strongest years since 2009.

Both U.S. Treasury and Global Agg Fixed Income total returns were the best since 2020.

A key tailwind for international and U.S. small cap equities is their valuations relative to U.S. large caps and to their respective histories.



Figure 2: 12-month P/Es (NTM) vs. 10yr averages

Source: Bloomberg

An important tenet of global risk taking across asset classes is the directionality of the USD: a weaker USD tends to be associated with looser financial conditions which can be a tailwind for risk assets (and vice versa). The Biweekly chart above reflects this dynamic in 2025. Figure 3 below shows the annual changes in equity proxies versus the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). Per Bloomberg, the median forecast for the EURUSD cross is 1.20 by the end of 2026—currently around 1.17—and Figure 4 shows FX estimates from the larger bulge bracket banks. See our August 1st report regarding the USD trading as a risk asset and this report from Nasdaq Index Research on the implications of the USD and FX on the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®).



Figure 3: USD directionality impacts financial conditions which impacts risk taking

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 4: Bulge brackets’ FX performance forecasts vs. USD by end of 2026

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: Bank of America expects 0% performance of JPY vs. USD in 2026.



In search of a rotation & a broadening in leadership

Historical context is often useful when comparing and contrasting the macro and micro environments across asset classes. Because 2025 is so unique, it's difficult to find a similar period from the past to compare these year-to-date returns and use as a reference for the current forecast, aside from the tech-focused comparisons of the early 2000s. The influence of AI on both large-scale and detailed levels makes the outlook for AI-related trends and capital expenditures especially important.

Fundamentals tend to ultimately drive equity returns and what multiple investors are willing to pay for expected future earnings growth. But given the concentration of the mega cap tech space in U.S. indices, investors will naturally debate the repeatability of price returns. Excluding the sharp snapback following the temporary Covid-induced plunge, the Nasdaq-100 had its strongest 3-year rolling returns in mid-November (136%) since January 2001 (based on trading days). There have been plenty of head fakes since the Global Financial Crisis in terms of a sustainable change in leadership. Yet, time and again, the more growth-geared segment—dominated by mega cap tech names—has driven equity returns.

As the innovative leaders of the AI theme with strong earnings growth and cash flows, and with fortress balance sheets, the mega cap tech space will likely remain a core component of investors’ portfolios. However, with the concentration of the secular AI trend in this cohort of companies, and geographically in the U.S., it is even more imperative to look for diversifying exposures and portfolio ballasts as markets can and will rotate at some point. And a key fundamental underpinning for investors is the expected broadening in U.S. sector earnings growth trajectory in 2026 (Figure 5).



Figure 5: Estimated S&P 500 sector EPS growth set to broaden in 2026

Source: FactSet

A short time frame, but the S&P 500 briefly touched a new all-time high on December 11th despite the mega cap tech and growth factor segments underperforming since the prior highs on October 28th (Figure 6). The latest downdraft came as sentiment soured further around the AI infrastructure buildout following earnings reports from Oracle (ORCL) and Broadcom (AVGO).



Figure 6: U.S. equities YTD & since the prior highs on Oct. 28th

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: as of 12/12/25

However, it is important for investors to dig deeper and understand performance drivers. Looking specifically into the value versus growth factor dynamic, using the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) as the value factor proxy, the top sector weights are as expected for a value-oriented strategy: financials (nearly 22%), industrials (almost 13%), and health care (more than 12%). And health care and financials have been the top performing S&P 500 sectors since October 28th (Figure 7).



Figure 7: Value tilting S&P 500 sectors outperforming since the prior highs on Oct. 28th

Source: Bloomberg

Drilling down further, communication services is an 8.3% weight in IWD and is one of the top performing sectors as well since October 28th, up by 2.3%. Within this sector, the Alphabet share classes (GOOGL and GOOG) are a combined 3.8% weight in IWD. Based on their nearly 16% appreciation since October 28th, this equates to a combined 0.6% of IWD’s performance attribution since then. In other words, over 20% of returns for this large cap value proxy since October 28th are coming from Alphabet—a higher growth company which is not exactly synonymous with the value factor. Consequently, this is a case of the value factor being driven by more traditional value sectors, but also a more growth-oriented name contributing to the outperformance. These are the nuances with companies that have large index weights and can straddle both value and growth ETFs.

Circling back on the small cap debate, per our prior Biweekly, the EPS growth rate for the median U.S. stock is at its highest since Q4 2021. Similarly, the EPS growth rate for the median U.S. small cap name is at its highest since Q3 2021 (Figure 8) which further speaks to solid U.S. corporate fundamentals. As we’ve noted in prior pieces, some of the other key tenets for the small cap case are:

Accommodative financial conditions given the space’s positive sensitivity to declining rates as around 40% of the Russell 2000 has floating rate debt—though a stickier Treasury 10-year yield despite the Fed easing cycle has become more prevalent (more on this dynamic in the final section).

A relatively stable economic backdrop given small caps’ pro-cyclical gearing to the domestic economy.

Per Figure 2 earlier, lower valuations relative to large caps and their own history.



Figure 8: Russell 2000 median stock earnings growth (YoY%)

Source: Morgan Stanley

However, digging deeper here as well we see how returns can be masked at the index level. While U.S. small caps were neck-and-neck with large cap returns YTD at the time of writing, Apollo Global Management notes that about 40% of the companies in the Russell 2000 have no earnings or negative earnings. And it has been the unprofitable names in the small cap universe which have driven returns, particularly since mid-year (Figure 9 below).

This wedge began to widen around the end of August 2025 following Chair Powell’s more dovish Jackson Hole speech and as Fed rate cuts were priced into the markets more aggressively. The readthrough is that this notable outperformance by unprofitable small caps has been driven more by the prospects of more dovish monetary policy than by corporate fundamentals. So, again, this dynamic can require selectivity and discernment by investors.



Figure 9: Unprofitable U.S. small caps have pulled away from profitable companies

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: based on Morgan Stanley’s proxies. Notes: as of 12/12/25



An increasingly divided Fed cut rates again, but this has not resulted in a lower 10-year yield

A quick recap and observations from the FOMC meeting on December 10th:

As expected, the Fed cut rates by another 25 basis points to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%.

There were three dissents on the FOMC with two members in favor of a hold and one calling for a deeper, 50 basis point hike. The three dissents were the most since September 2019.

The Fed added hawkish language to its statement in terms of the “extent and timing” of further rate cuts (i.e., in “wait and see” mode). But Fed Chair Powell noted in his press conference that government data could be overstating job creation by up to 60,000 jobs per month. This could net out to job losses of around 20,000 jobs a month—a dovish signal. The Fed also announced a larger than expected asset purchase program focused on short-dated government bonds to help manage market liquidity, beginning immediately with the initial round of around $40 billion in Treasury bills per month. On net and taken together, this tilted towards a less hawkish than expected meeting.

The quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed a 0.5% increase in the median estimate for real GDP in 2026 to 2.3% from the September SEP. Yet the median core inflation estimate ticked down by 0.1% to 2.5%.

The median projection of the Fed funds rate at the end of 2026 remains unchanged from September at 3.4%—implying one more rate cut in 2026. This contrasts with the markets pricing in two more rates cuts in 2026, per Bloomberg.

Interestingly, Treasury 10-year yields have moved higher by around 48 basis points from mid-September 2024 when the Fed began cutting rates to a current level of 4.15%. This illustrates how the longer-end of the yield curve tends to be out of the Fed's control and is more at the behest of the markets pricing in growth and inflation expectations, the term premia, and fiscal and economic policies. Per Figure 10, this is the first time since the very short 1998 cycle that 10-year yields have moved higher despite a Fed rate cutting cycle.



Figure 10: First time since 1998 that Treasury 10-year yields have risen despite a Fed rate cutting cycle

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: as of 12/12/25

The nuance with higher rates is why they are higher. Is it due to stronger economic activity which can increase inflation expectations? Have longer-end yields been caught up in the gravitational pull from higher global government debt yields (e.g., more hawkish Bank of Japan signals recently sending 10-year JGB yields to their highest since July 2007 as they approach 2%)? Or, is it driven by U.S. fiscal concerns and/or monetary policies which pushes investors to require a higher yield and could ultimately weigh on risk assets over time?

It is difficult to pinpoint one driver and therefore is likely a combination of factors. If looking at one component, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s ACM model shows an increase of 88 basis points in the Treasury 10-year term premium since the Fed first cut rates on September 18, 2024. This may imply that the market has been demanding higher compensation for the risks associated with the outlook for strong economic growth (e.g., inflation), higher levels of government debt, concerns around fiscal and economic policies, and perhaps a sprinkling of questions around the Fed’s independence going forward. In terms of the fiscal outlook, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that U.S. debt to GDP will increase from about 100% today to 120% by 2035 and the federal deficit will increase from 5.9% of GDP today to 6.1% over the next decade.

The increase in real yields (change in nominal rates less the change in inflation expectations) by around 30 basis points during this time frame likely reflects expectations of stronger economic growth. This is positive for corporate profits, as reflected in 2026 earnings growth estimates per Figure 5 earlier—particularly in the more cyclical sectors such as industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials. However, higher nominal rates increase the discount rate used to value the future cash flows of companies which can weigh on equity valuations. Net-net: these dynamics can co-exist as long as expected growth outweighs the cost of capital.

As we believe we are likely to remain in a higher rate environment, from an equities perspective, this historically tends to favor the more cyclical and higher beta international markets (Figure 11). This dynamic and the relative valuations of international equities (Figure 3) also speaks to the narrative of investors increasingly exploring diversifying via what have been perennially underperforming international markets. Again, the AI theme and the strong fundamentals of the mega cap tech space—which is driven by U.S. exposures—and their concentration in portfolios makes it very difficult for investors to rotate away in size. Yet the opportunity set has broadened across sectors and regions via the top-down dynamics coupled with the AI revolution touching all industries at the micro level.



Figure 11: Historical correlation of monthly global equity returns & changes in Treasury 10-year yields

Source: Bloomberg. Notes: as of November 2025. MSCI Japan, MSCI EM data begins in 1995. MSCI Europe data begins in 1999.





