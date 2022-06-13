BIV Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $76.06 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond, the RSI reading has hit 27.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 33.9. A bullish investor could look at BIV's 27.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BIV's low point in its 52 week range is $76.06 per share, with $91.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day.

