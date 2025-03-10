BITX Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of BITX, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.0. A bullish investor could look at BITX's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BITX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.95 per share, with $72.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.46. BITX shares are currently trading down about 16.4% on the day.
