Bitwise Debuts Option Income ETFs on Bitcoin Treasury Stocks: MSTR, MARA, COIN

Bitwise has introduced three new ETFs that provide yield-seeking investors with exposure to leading Bitcoin treasury companies, using a covered call strategy designed to capitalize on equity volatility while preserving Bitcoin-linked upside.

The funds include:

$IMST , tracking Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker: MSTR), which currently holds 528,185 BTC.

$IMRA, focused on MARA Holdings (MARA), a top-tier Bitcoin miner with 47,600 BTC in treasury.

$ICOI, offering exposure to Coinbase (COIN), which holds 9,480 BTC and serves as a key on-ramp for institutional and retail Bitcoin adoption.

Each ETF employs an actively managed options overlay, writing out-of-the-money calls on the underlying equity while maintaining a long position. This approach is designed to deliver monthly income distributions—particularly attractive in today’s high-volatility environment—while retaining meaningful upside exposure to Bitcoin-linked companies.

While none of the funds directly hold Bitcoin, all three underlying equities are deeply intertwined with Bitcoin’s performance and trajectory. Strategy and Marathon are among the most prominent corporate holders of BTC, while Coinbase continues to serve as critical infrastructure for the broader ecosystem.

New Tools for Bitcoin-Aligned Capital Allocation

For corporate treasurers and institutional allocators who view Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset, these new products represent a compelling way to gain indirect exposure while generating yield—especially in balance sheets that can’t yet directly hold BTC.

The rise of equity-based strategies like this is part of a broader shift. More public companies are actively integrating Bitcoin into their financial models, whether through direct holdings or through services and operations tied to Bitcoin mining, custody, or exchange infrastructure.

What Bitwise is offering is not just exposure, but a way to monetize volatility—something that Bitcoin-native companies experience more than most. Whether it’s MSTR stock reacting to Bitcoin’s price swings, MARA stock tracking mining difficulty and rewards, or Coinbase stock responding to changes in trading volume and regulatory sentiment, these equities are increasingly used as BTC proxies by sophisticated investors.

In recent months, institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs, mining stocks, and companies with Bitcoin treasuries has intensified, and tools like IMST, IMRA, and ICOI provide a new angle on that demand. For companies already on a Bitcoin treasury path—or considering one—this evolution in capital markets infrastructure is notable.

What This Signals for Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The launch of these ETFs reflects how Bitcoin is no longer just a spot asset—it’s now embedded in public equity strategy, yield generation, and portfolio construction.

Covered call structures won’t be right for every investor or treasury, but the signal is clear: the market is maturing around the idea that Bitcoin isn’t just to be held—it can be actively managed, structured, and monetized in new ways.

These new ETFs won’t replace direct holdings on a corporate balance sheet. But they may complement them—or offer a first step for firms exploring how to position around Bitcoin while still meeting traditional risk, yield, and reporting mandates.

Disclaimer: This content was written on behalf of Bitcoin For Corporations. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as an invitation or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities.

